Polakis-Stournaras Phone Call Feud Hits Headlines Outside Greece

ATHENS – A secretly recorded phone call between Bank of Greece Gov. Yannis Stournaras which showed he was threatened by Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis – who was upset a loan he had received became public – got the attention of news services internationally.

Stournaras asked for a probe of Polakis, who has immunity unless lifted by Parliament, and said that the Radical Left SYRIZA minister was interfering with the independence of the central bank and trying to tell him how to do his job.

The call was released, the details confirmed by the provocative Polakis, and a prosecutor is investigating how it happened and whether confidentiality laws about recording calls were breached although even if it’s found the minister did it he can’t be charged.

He also accused Stournaras of leaking the loan details to the press after being informed by his “associates” in Attica Bank, which approved the 100,000-euro ($113,261) loan that was secured as a second mortgage on a home in Crete that already had a 300,000-euro mortgage ($339,782) against it.

Stournaras denied being behind the leaked story that appeared in the newspaper Proto Thema although he and SYRIZA and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras – who accused the bank governor and nine other rival politicians of taking bribes from the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, without any proof, have been feuding openly.

Polakis said if Stournaras didn’t investigate rivals of SYRIZA that, “I will come down there and will not leave if you do not order an inquiry,” the recording transcripts said.

The battle got plenty of ink from The New York Times, The Financial Times from London and Reuters international news agency which leaped on the internecine political warfare that came in an election year with SYRIZA far behind the major rival New Democracy.

Polakis confirmed he obtained the loan, saying on Facebook that he was forced to seek the funds “to meet family and political life needs,” setting off a furor from his many critics who said he got favorable treatment with the bank fast-tracking a loan others can’t get.

Greek banks are buried under a mountain of bad loans, including to political parties and businesses who didn’t repay. Attica Bank is under the supervision of the Bank of Greece.

Responding to criticism on social media, Polakis admitted to having applied for the loans in order to “cope with” family and professional demands after experiencing a significant reduction in earnings as a result of having to give up his job as a surgeon.

Polakis reportedly pushed Stournaras to have the bank review loans and borrowings from political rivals of SYRIZA, including a newspaper on Crete controlled by the family of main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as well as Proto Thema’s financial dealings.

