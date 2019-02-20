Deligianni and Tsividis Elected to National Academy of Engineering

WASHINGTON, DC – Two Greek scientists, Hariklia-Lili Deligianni and Yannis Tsividis, were elected members of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering (NAE).

Election at the American National Academy of Engineering is one of the highest distinctions an engineer can receive in his or her career. The NAE lists 2,297 members from the U.S. and 272 members from abroad.

The official welcome ceremony for the new members- 86 from the U.S. and 18 from abroad- will take place at the annual NAE meeting on October 6 in Washington.

Dr. Deligianni was recently honored with the E.V. Murphree Award in Industrial Chemistry and Chemical Engineering and was featured in The National Herald’s Gynaika insert in May 2018.

Her election to NAE is for her contribution to “electrochemical processes used by major microelectronic chip manufacturers internationally”.

Deligianni is described as the “Modern Greek Madame Curie of Technology” and makes Greeks everywhere proud of her achievements and distinctions.

With a degree in Chemical Engineering from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and with a postgraduate and doctorate degree in the same field from the University of Illinois, fifty-eight studies and 191 patents to her credit, she is a brilliant example for all achieving excellence and international recognition through her ability and skills.

Dr. Tsividis is an award-winning professor at Columbia University (Edwin Howard Armstrong Professor of Electrical Engineering). He is honored with the NEA election for his contributions to Analog and Mixed Signal Integrated Circuit Technology as well as his contribution to engineering training.

He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in 1972 from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, and his Master of Science and PhD in Electrical Engineering, both from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1973 and 1976.

He has worked at Motorola Semiconductor and AT&T Bell Laboratories, and has taught with distinction at the University of California, Berkeley, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and National Technical University of Athens. He has been a member of the UN Advisory Committee on Science and Technology for Development.