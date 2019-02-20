Introducing Out of the Blue, Capsis Elite Resort (Vid)

Out of the Blue, Capsis Elite Resort is a luxurious destination for visitors who want to have a unique and unforgettable experience surrounded by the beautiful nature of Crete. The National Herald had a chance to speak with Katerina Chryssikopoulou, the Marketing Director of Capsis Elite Resort.

The Out of the Blue, Capsis Elite Resort first opened in 1978 and was established by Marika and Thanos Capsis, pioneers in the Greek Hospitality and Tourism Industry. It was first oriented towards luxury conventions and high-profile conferences, up until 2007, when the resort underwent major renovations. Now the resort is focused on VIP guests and their families, wellness lovers, and those looking for the perfect place for a destination wedding or honeymoon – while still offering high-class conference services.

The resort is sited in an ideal location – right by the sea on a private peninsula which includes a private beach. It’s a wonderful place for a getaway in a calm environment surrounded by nature, without being completely isolated from the outside world. The resort is in a very accessible location next to Agia Pelagia, only 20km from the city and Heraklion airport.

Chryssikopoulou told TNH, “The Capsis family has owned the peninsula for more than 40 years, and during that time great care has been taken to maintain and grow the flora. We have followed a sustainable growth pattern in order to respect the mesmerizing environment of this small corner of Crete.” She says that the resort grows its own fruits, vegetables, herbs, and flowers, which supply the hotel and its restaurants with local aromas and flavor.

Being a 5-star resort, Out of the Blue, Capsis Elite Resort is known for their personalized service and excellent hospitality, leading to unforgettable experiences. Their guests are usually couples, young families, or groups of friends and the resort offers a wide range of services and activities for every taste. According to Chryssikopoulou, the resort has two water sports centers with various exciting activities, and the Minoan Amusement Club entertains kids aged 4-11. In addition, they have three ‘escape rooms’, physical adventure games in which players solve series of puzzles to find their way out of the room, available for both adults and children. The resort also offers day trips to many of the interesting sites around Crete which alternate depending on the season.

Chryssikopoulou says that the resort is also available for different kinds of events: “An expert team can plan the perfect wedding or event according to the client’s wishes. Ceremonies can take place at our private chapel and the reception can be set up in a wide range of available indoor and outdoor locations. Our team also organizes private conferences and meetings.”

The famous Everlasting Euphoria concept of Out of the Blue, Capsis Elite Resort offers holistic spa and medical wellness services, aiming to help their guests to relax and tone up their spirit. Chryssikopoulou emphasizes that their highly skilled team offers “safe, non-intrusive and innovative programs and treatments using state-of-the-art medical equipment.” Guests can enjoy their activities and leisure time in peace since all the treatments and programs are personally planned around guests’ holidays.

The wisdom of Crete is embraced in many of the spa treatments and therapies the resort offers. Chryssikopoulou mentions that their skilled team uses herbs and oils originating from Crete for programs such as Cretan Yoga Delight and the Cretan herbs full body massage. Since the resort is surrounded by serene nature, guests have the option to have treatments in various areas of the resort – in gardens, in private coves right by the water or under shaded decks. She adds, “We also have a day-spa located on the private beach, where pop-in treatments are available, concentrating on after-sun skin care and massage therapy.”

According to Chryssikopoulou, the resort’s most popular wellness service is their Detox5+™ program, which is an excellent way to cleanse from toxins. “The program consists of hi-tech treatments and a scientific approach to nutrition, based on local Cretan recipes, using organic produce either grown and handpicked from our own greenhouse or sourced locally.”

Out of the Blue, Capsis Elite Resort truly stands out as an extraordinary luxury resort in Crete with an international upscale clientele. The season starts from April and lasts until late October. The resort has a season average of 80% occupancy for that time. When asked why guests should choose their resort, Chryssikopoulou says, “Luxury brings uniqueness: one of a kind locations, exclusive experiences, rare flavors, and exemplary service, all brought together using the highest standards. We are committed to providing an amazing experience to our guests, hence the location we chose and the services we offer.”

If you are looking for an unforgettable vacation tailored just for you, Out of the Blue, Capsis Elite Resort is a place where dreams come true.