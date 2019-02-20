Folk Dance and Choral Festival in San Francisco (Vid & Pics)

SAN FRANCISCO – A great success was the 43rd annual Greek Orthodox Folk Dance & Choral Festival (FDF) of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of San Francisco which took place February 14-17, 2019 at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, California!

FDF is dedicated to promoting, encouraging and continuing the Orthodox faith, Greek heritage and culture among individuals, families and communities by expressing it through folk dance, song, art, music and language.