Karl Marx “Solidarity” Exhibition at Antonis Tritsis Park this Weekend

ATHENS – “The key word is solidarity and Karl Marx’s vision for different organisation of society based on collective interest and common action can offer much to the crucial challenges that lie before us in order to change Europe, our country and our neighbourhoods,” stated SYRIZA MEP Constantina Kuneva on Wednesday, regarding her plans to organise an exhibition marking 200 years since the birth of Karl Marx.

The exhibition, following its success in Syntagma and the Athens district of Nea Philadelphia, will now also be held at Tritsis Park in the western Attica municipality of Ilion on Saturday and Sunday. It will be a two-day event full of action, discussion and acquaintance with Marx’s work and theories.

The dicussion will be held on Sunday at 11:30 in the events hall at the “Othonian Court” where the exhibition is taking place. The documentary film “Marx reloaded” by Jason Barker will be screened on Saturday at 13:00 and on Sunday at 14:00 in the same venue.