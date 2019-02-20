“Oh My Greece! Unlock the Feeling”, the New Promotion Video of Greece

Greece’s new communication and promotion campaign to the markets of the world was presented on Wednesday at a special event by Marketing Greece, the company of the Greek Tourism Enterprises Union that is responsible for of targeted promotional actions.

This year’s initiative by Marketing Greece is a video entitled “Oh My Greece! Unlock the Feeling” that features a cascade of images of the summertime in Greece and protagonists who urge travellers to live the experience of a Greek holiday.

In her address, Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura thanked Marketing Greece for its long-standing collaboration, which actively supports the national tourist strategy of the tourism ministry and acts to complement the central work of the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) to promote Greece’s tourist product worldwide.

On her part, the managing director of Marketing Greece said that “with simple images and sounds we understand that we have every reason to say again and again “Oh My Greece!”.