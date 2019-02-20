NICOSIA (AP) — Cyprus’ Orthodox Church says it supports the Ukrainian Orthodox Church’s right to independence that was granted by the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople last month, aiming to heal its divisions.
The Holy Synod also said Wednesday, however, that Patriarch Bartholomew should take into account the “sensitivities” of Russians whose roots in the faith are found in Ukraine.
It says the Patriarch should arrange for the Russian faithful have some degree of “jurisdiction” in Ukraine, which could be done through the appointment of an envoy or the establishment of a monastery there.
The Ukrainian church’s decision to split from the Moscow Patriarchate after ties of more than three centuries has angered Russia. The Russian church has severed ties with Patriarch Bartholomew, which the Cyprus church has strongly criticized.
Macarius got his gizzard split for slumming with Breznev.
This is not true. The church of cyprus has
Declared it will NOT recognize the fake bishop
Denisenko. The holy synod of the church of cyprus made clear in its public statement
That the bishops under denisenko are
Schismatics with invalid ordinations and
Consecration.
Furthermore, the church of cyprus affirmed
Metropolitan onuphry as the canonical bishop
Of Ukraine.
Since the church of cyprus has refused to
Recognize the fake church and the archbishop
Of cyprus refused to concelebrate with
The fake bishop denisenko and refused
To send a delegation to the fake
Enthronement in Ukraine it is very
Clear that the church of cyprus does not
Back the Ukrainian schismatics.
For several months efforts have been made by
The schismatics to lie about the real
Orthodox churches. Outside the Phanar no
One recognized this political organization
Masquerading as a church.