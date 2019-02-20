Gianaris Rides Subway in Bid for New Manhattan Car Tolls

By Associated Press February 20, 2019

FILE- In this Jan. 19, 2015 file photo, Sen. Deputy Majority Leader, Michael Gianaris, D-Astoria, speaks with reporters after listening to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo deliver his State of the State address and executive budget proposal at the Hart Theatre in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, NY (AP) — Some New York state lawmakers are taking to the subway this week in a show of support for calls for new vehicle tolls in Manhattan.

State Sen. Julia Salazar, a Democrat, will participate in a so-called subway ride-along on Wednesday in Brooklyn.

The ride-alongs got started Tuesday with Democratic Sen. Mike Gianaris of Queens. Organizers say more ride-alongs are planned for the rest of the month as a way to highlight the need for new revenue for the subways.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and many lawmakers support new tolls on vehicles entering the busiest parts of Manhattan as a way to discourage traffic while also raising money for badly needed subway upgrades and repairs.

1 Comment

  1. The problem with all the current coingestion pricing is it is punitive not incentive. If you charge tolls in real time based on EZ-pass crossings in the previous two hours, you will incentivize employers to allow flextime and therefore cut congestion.

    Reply

