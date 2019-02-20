Former Premier Papandreou Denies Will Join SYRIZA Alliance

ATHENS – Former Premier George Papandreou, one-time leader of the PASOK Socialists who went bust after his brief time in office led them to ruin for backing austerity measures, denied his now tiny offshoot party will join a Radical Left SYRIZA-led alliance in elections coming this year.

In a statement, Papandreou dismissed the speculation saying it was part of “political machinations… aimed at serving self-interested objectives,” without explaining what he meant although Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, trailing badly in polls, is said to be seeking to pick up center-left rival politicians to bolster his position.

The former PASOK premier is currently head of the minor Movement of Democratic Socialists (KIDISO), a member of the centrist Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance led by Fofi Gennimata, another former PASOK stalwart.

KINAL has accused SYRIZA of trying to recruit members from its now also politically irrelevant party. Papandreou won the 2009 elections with 44 percent of the vote but quit two years later after getting the first of what turned into three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($369.99 billion) despite promising Greeks “The money is there.”

Gennimata is unhappy that two former PASOK ministers would be joining Tsipras’ Cabinet in the latest shake-up the Premier undertook to reverse his falling fortunes with surveys showing he’s as much as 14 percent behind the major rival New Democracy Conservatives.

Papandreou quit in November, 2011 under pressure for saying he would call a referendum on austerity measures that came with the first bailout of 110 billion euros ($124.84 billion). Tsipras called a similar referendum in the summer of 2015 and got backing from Greeks to reject austerity demanded as part of a third rescue package of 86 billion euros ($97.61 billion) before he reneged on the results.

Tsipras has been seeking recruits from Movement for Change, its minor parties and the To Potami collection of intellectuals and academics who dropped off the political radar screen after beginning with high hopes and fanfare when its leader, former TV news presenter Stavros Theodorakis, floundered trying to find a focus and vision for the party.