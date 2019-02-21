ND Leader Mitsotakis Talks to CNBC, Says He Will Cut Taxes, Redo Primary Budget Goals

ATHENS – Leading in polls with elections coming this year, major rival New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated his plan to cut domestic and business taxes and try to get the country’s creditors to agree to lower primary surplus goals.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras is reeling after reneging on anti-austerity measures, including imposing an avalanche of tax hikes that raised the corporate rate to 29 percent and hit beleaguered Greeks with higher rates on a range of goods, including their beloved coffee.

That was done to get a third bailout in the summer of 2015, this one for 86 billion euros ($97.61 billion) Tsipras said he would never seek nor accept because it came with more brutal conditions he swore he would reject but implemented.

Στον 1ο μήνα της διακυβέρνησής μας θα μειώσουμε τους φόρους. Σε 12 μήνες θα επαναδιαπραγματευτούμε το πρωτογενές πλεόνασμα & το 80% από τη μείωσή του θα διοχετευθεί σε ακόμα μεγαλύτερη μείωση φόρων. Έτσι θα απελευθερώσουμε την οικονομία ενισχύοντας παράλληλα την κοινωνική συνοχή. pic.twitter.com/m5LleDlqH6 — Kyriakos Mitsotakis (@kmitsotakis) February 20, 2019

The tax hikes have kept potential foreign investors away, along with hard-core SYRIZA elements wanting to block any foreign companies in Greece and a primary surplus target of 3.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) can’t be sustained, said Mitsotakis.

Tsipras had also argued the target couldn’t be hit or kept and critics said it was built by holding back payments to those owed money by the state and it doesn’t include interest on 326 billion euros ($369.99 billion) in three rescue packages, the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security and some military expenditure.

In an interview with the US news channel CNBC, Mitsotakis said he plans to reduce Greece’s corporate tax rate to 20 percent in two years as part of an “aggressive and comprehensive tax reform,” aimed at giving Greeks some breathing room and lure investors.

He said he can bring bring Greek bonds back to investment-grade levels within 18 months with the bailouts having expired on Aug. 20, 2018 and the government making tentative steps for a full market return and living off a 22-billion euro ($24.97 billion) cash buffer.

“We will… be sending a very clear signal to the capital markets that we mean business,” Mitsotakis told CNBC.

It was costly, but Greece returned to the markets Jan. 29 for the first time since the end of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($372.73 billion) in August, 2018, getting 2.5 billion euros ($2.86 billion) in a five-year bond auction.

The bond auction resulted in a yield of 3.6 percent on the bonds and a coupon below 3.5 percent, more than three times higher the interest on the rescue packages, with strong interest from investors looking to make profits off the higher rates.

Mitsotakis said he wants lower primary surplus goals to make space for reforms he said would have a greater impact for more meaningful reforms.

The conservative chief repeated his calls for a deal with Athens’s EU partners on reducing Greek primary budget surplus targets in order to make fiscal space for meaningful reform.

“I’ve said from the beginning that I respect the agreements made by the current government, but I’ve also told my European partners that should we be able to deliver real reforms, we should be rewarded with smaller primary surpluses, at least in 2021 and 2022,” he said.

While criticizing the leftist government for overshooting fiscal targets as sending “the wrong message,” Mitsotakis said Greece needed a growth rate “of at least in the short-term of 4 percent,” up from the current 2.2 percent.