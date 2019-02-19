Ioannis Miaoulis Elected President of Roger Williams University

BRISTOL, R.I. – The Roger Williams University (“RWU”) Board of Trustees announced that Ioannis (Yannis) Miaoulis, who transformed the Museum of Science in Boston into an institution of national and international prominence, will become RWU’s new president beginning in August. Roger Williams University is a private liberal arts university located in Bristol, Rhode Island.

During his career, Ioannis (YAH-nis) Miaoulis (Me-OW-lis) has led large-scale efforts to spark passion for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) among young learners around the world. He is assuming the RWU presidency as the university completes a new $13.8-million laboratories building for the School of Engineering, Computing and Construction Management. Miaoulis is coming at an exciting time of transition at RWU, which just named Tim Baxter, a 1983 RWU graduate and current President and CEO of Samsung Electronics North America, as Board of Trustees chair in October.

As President and Director of the Museum of Science in Boston, Miaoulis led its transformation into an institution of national and international prominence.

At the Museum of Science, Miaoulis spearheaded the creation of the National Center for Technological Literacy, which developed K-12 engineering materials that have reached an estimated 200,000 teachers and 18 million students in all 50 states and many countries around the world. During his tenure, the museum’s budget doubled and he helped it raise more than $470 million, including a record $50 million gift from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.