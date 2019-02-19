The National Hellenic Museum Presents the Trial of Hippocrates

CHICAGO – The National Hellenic Museum (NHM) presents the Trial of Hippocrates on February 20, 6:30 PM at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E Randolph Street in Chicago.

Following the highly-acclaimed successes with The NHM Trials of Socrates, Antigone, and The Parthenon Marbles, the NHM once again partners with prominent judges and attorneys to take on another case with ancient roots and modern consequences, The NHM Trial of Hippocrates.

Guilty or not guilty? You decide.

The Case

Hippocrates, the father of medicine, was called to the bedside of the dying King of Thebes. The physician saw immediately that nothing could cure this illness. Nonetheless, the King insisted that Hippocrates treat him and offered gold and gifts in return. Hippocrates agreed. Despite these treatments, the King grew worse and died. Hippocrates was arrested and brought before the King’s son and heir. Hippocrates had sworn to “help the sick but never with a view to injury and wrong-doing.” The National Hellenic Museum asks: Did Hippocrates violate his own Oath?

The Judges for the trial: Presiding Judge the Hon. Charles P. Kocoras, Hon. William J. Bauer, Hon. Sharon Johnson Coleman, and Hon. Anna H. Demacopoulos.

Counsel: Christina Faklis Adair, Robert A. Clifford, Patrick M. Collins, Tinos Diamantatos, Patrick J. Fitzgerald, and Dan K. Webb.

Andrea Darlas, award-winning radio and television news anchor and reporter at WGN Radio and WGN-TV, will serve as Moderator and Dr. Peter Angelos, Associate Director of the MacLean Center for Clinical Medical Ethics at the University of Chicago, is the expert witness.

Members of the jury include George Bellas, Senior Partner, Bellas & Wachowski, Attorneys at Law; Darby Dickerson, Dean, The John Marshall Law School; Michael L. Galaty, Director, University of Michigan Museum of Anthropological Archaeology; Hal R. Morris, Partner and Deputy General Counsel, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP; Constance Stavropoulos Palas, Vice President & Associate Counsel, Calamos Investments; Leon Platanias, Director, Robert H Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center; Emily Reusswig, Executive Director, Chicago Cultural Alliance; Leah Rippe, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Brookfield Zoo; Herm Schneider, Head Athletic Trainer-Emeritus, Chicago White Sox Baseball Club; Kris Swanson, Vice President and Forensic Services Practice Leader, Charles River Associates; Terri E. Weaver, PhD, RN, FAAN, ATSF, Dean and Professor, University of Illinois at Chicago College of Nursing; and Dr. Athanasios Zervas, Associate Professor, University of Macedonia Thessaloniki Greece.

NHM President Dr. Laura Calamos said, “We are thrilled to present the 6th installment of our NHM Trial Series with The NHM Trial of Hippocrates. This is one of the most engaging events we hold, and we have an amazing group participating this year! This truly unique event brings Hellenism alive, including our love of learning by prompting critical thinking and citizen involvement in decision making. The lively tradition of debate and the use of juries in democracy is brought to life for all who attend, whether they are doctors, nurses, lawyers, Greek or not Greek. It’s not every day that we as ordinary individuals get to listen to some of the best attorneys in the state argue a case with all the authentic drama as if it’s an official trial,” Broadwayworld.com reported.

Doors open at 6 PM. Tickets are $100 per person in advance and can be purchased online at harristheaterchicago.org or by phone: 312-334-7777.

More information is available online: nationalhellenicmuseum.org.