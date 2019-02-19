Thessaloniki Int’l Wines & Spirit Competition

THESSALONIKI – A total of 866 wine and distillate samples will compete for awards at the Thessaloniki International Wines & Spirit Competition, an annual event begun in 1999 that opened in the northern city on Tuesday and will run until Friday, February 22.

The entries will be sampled by a panel of 25 Greek and foreign judges, of whom five are Masters of Wine. Greek Master of Wine Constantine Lazarakis is presiding over the event, joined by four Masters of Wine from abroad: Germany’s Konstantin Baum, Sweden’s Madeleine Stenwreth, Switzerland’s Paul Liversedge and the United Kingdom’s Emma Dawson. They will also be accompanied by Master Sommelier Stefan Neumann, from the United Kingdom.

Of the 25 judges, 10 will attend from Brazil, Cyprus, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom, with the rest being Greek.

Besides Greece, the samples will include 832 wines from Brazil, Bulgaria, Cyprus, and France. All of the 34 wine distillates originate in Greece and Cyprus. This year’s sample number is 16% higher than that of the 2018 competition.

Judges will be conducting tastings at five tables in total, with each table including an associate judge, or master in training. Each judge is assumed to be trying nearly 60 samples per day. The final results will be announced on the last day of the competition, on Friday, February 22 and the awards will be handed out at a formal event at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Athens on Saturday, March 2, on the sidelines of the Oenorama expo.

Athens-Macedonian News Agency and its online radio station “Praktoreio 104.9 FM” are the communications sponsors of the Thessaloniki competition.

More information is available at: https://www.tiwc.gr