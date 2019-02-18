New Ministers Take Oath of Office at Presidential Mansion

ATHENS – Six new ministers were sworn in at the presidential mansion on Monday before President Prokopios Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, following a mini-reshuffle filling vacancies at key ministries, including at the helm of Foreign Affairs.

George Katrougalos took over the portfolio of Foreign Affairs minister, held by Tsipras following the resignation of Nikos Kotzias. New deputy ministers included Thanos Moraitis (Infrastructure and Transport), Angelos Tolkas (Migration Policy), Eleftheria Chatzigeorgiou (Interior), and Constantine Barkas (Labour, Social Insurance and Social Solidarity). Athanassia (“Sia”) Anagnostopoulou was sworn in as alternate Foreign minister.

The simple ceremony, which gave ministers the option of being sworn in by a bishop or by civil oath, was also attended by the families of the new cabinet members and their close associates.