Four People Swept Away by Geropotamos River Found Dead

MESARA, Crete – All four people missing after their car was swept away by the swollen Geropotamos River on Saturday have been found dead in the vehicle on Monday. Rescue workers have recovered two dead bodies from the car that went missing in Mesara, Crete on Saturday night, with four people on board. The four family members were returning from a wedding when they made a distress call to the authorities.

The car was found earlier on Monday, approximately 100 metres from the spot where search-and-rescue workers had been digging, half concealed by mud, water and cane plants. It was found about 35 hours into the search, a few hundred metres from the spot where the water had swept it away.