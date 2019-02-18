Tommy Sklavos Signs to Co-star with Marisa Tomei in Psychological Thriller

NEW YORK – Greek-Canadian actor Tommy Sklavos has been living and working in between New York and Los Angeles for the past few years. He graduated from Papantonopoulou Film Academy in Greece where he studied directing for film and television. Sklavos is also a graduate of the acting program at the New York Film Academy.

His role as Philip in the popular Greek TV series Tha vreis to daskalo sou launched his career. The series premiered on the ANT1 TV channel in 2005 and aired for two years. The success of the series was huge and led to Sklavos’ popularity.

“I remember that literally during the first week that the series premiered everybody was saying hi to me in the street. People would ask for my autograph and to take a picture with me. I was really impressed by peoples’ enthusiasm and kindness. They wouldn’t let me pay for my coffee in the coffee shops and they kept giving me hugs and talking to me about the episodes. I have to admit that even though sometimes all this felt like too much, the truth is that the love and support an artist receives from his audience is a great satisfaction and it definitely motivated me to work harder,” said the actor.

After Tha vreis to daskalo sou, Sklavos starred in other popular TV shows such as Polemos ton astron, Super Babas, Oi Atromitoi, Ihni, Polykatoikia, and in the blockbuster films Loufa kai Apallagi and Just Broke up. “I wouldn’t say I have a favorite role or gig. Every single project I worked on was fun, challenging, and definitely helped my career move forward. However, while working on TV shows O polemos ton Astron and Atromitoi, I met some really awesome people with whom I’m still in touch today and that’s something I feel incredibly thankful for,” Sklavos said.

In 2017, the Greek-Canadian actor decided to move to New York to expand his acting career in the United States. Sklavos has dynamically made his mark in Hollywood in the last two years starring in films such as Intruders, Glass Jaw, and the upcoming The Outpost, based on Jake Tappers’ bestselling book. Shooting for The Outpost took place at the Millennium Pictures studios in Bulgaria and the movie is due to be released worldwide this September.

Sklavos, who co-stars along big Hollywood names Orlando Bloom and Scott Eastwood, said that “working on a war movie of such a production scale and with such great actors was a life-changing experience.”

It looks like 2019 will be Sklavos’ lucky year, since he just signed on for the leading role in Hospice, a psychological thriller, in which he will appear opposite Marisa Tomei. “I feel blessed to have the opportunity to work with such an amazing artist. Marisa is literally the sweetest person on earth. During the screen tests, she really went out of her way to make me feel as comfortable as I could.”

The film will begin shooting in New Orleans this summer.

Sklavos said he feels like he is living in an airport between LA and New York, but nevertheless is enjoying the process of auditioning because it is something new to him. “In Greece, I didn’t get to audition much, only in the beginning of my career. Here, you see acclaimed actors who have won awards and have been working for years, still spending hours auditioning! If I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes, I wouldn’t believe it.”