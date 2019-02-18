Rouvikonas Busts Up Leroy Merlin Over “False Working Report” (Vid)

ATHENS – Seemingly unstoppable, the notorious anarchist group Rouvikonas smashed a branch of the multinational home goods store Leroy Merlin, charging the business required nine-hour work days, which the company said was false.

About a dozen people using sledge hammers vandalized the store on one of Athens’ busiest boulevards on Kifissias Avenue in the Maroussi district, the second time the store in a franchise owned by a French company was assaulted.

In a written statement, Leroy Merlin rejected a claim by Rouvikonas put on the Internet about the nine-hour work day. The anarchists broke the front glass windows before going in to cause more damage, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

The company statement read: “The excuse for the 2nd attack in a row is the false news that Leroy Merlin enforces a 9 hour working day on its employees. This is a false accusation and a distortion of reality. Leroy Merlin states that all the company’s employees will work for 8 hours per day and it never requested its employees to accept a 9-hour contract… we are hoping that the Authorities will help protect enterprises that invest in Greece and contribute to the economic development of the country.”

Rouvikonas has been on a long rampage against a number of targets it consider enemies, including Capitalist symbols, foreign embassies, doctor demanding bribes and even offices of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA that is riddled with terrorist and anarchist sympathizers.