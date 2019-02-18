The Car Swept Away with Ffour Passengers on Board Located in Geropotamos River

MESSARA PLAIN, Crete – The car swept away by the flooded Geropotamos River on Saturday night, with four missing persons on board, was located in the Geropotamos River on Monday morning.

The car was found approximately 100 metres from the spot where search-and-rescue workers had been digging, half concealed by mud, water and cane plants. It was found about 35 hours into the search, a few hundred metres from the spot where the water had swept it away.

The rescue team is currently using straps to try to drag the vehicle out of the mud.