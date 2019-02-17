Dionysis Arvanitakis, the Baker of Kos, Dies at the Age of 77

KOS – Dionyssis Arvanitakis, the baker on Kos who offered his help every day to the refugees and migrants that had arrived on the island died on Sunday at the age of 77.

Arvanitakis baked and offered bread every day to the dozens of refugees that had arrived on the island before the creation of the hosting centres.

The baker of Kos was honoured with the Civil Society Prize in 2016 with which the EESC rewards the most outstanding examples of solidarity with migrants.

European Commission President Jean Claude Junker has referred to Arvanitakis’ action saying that “Europe is the baker in Kos who gives away his bread to hungry and weary souls”.