Tsipras Discusses Prospects of Greek-US Cooperation with US Congressmen

The prospects of the Greek-US cooperation were discussed at Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ meeting with a group of US Congressmen (Robert Menedez, Lindsey Graham , Jim Risch, Jeanne Shaheen, Chris Coons, Rick Scott) on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, diplomatic sources said on Saturday.

Matters of Greek-US cooperation, energy policy issues and the regional safety in the Balkans and the SE Mediterranean and the crisis in Venezuela were discussed.

Επικεφαλής μειοψηφίας της υποεπιτροπής Ευρώπης και περιφερειακής ασφαλείας, Chris Coons (δημοκρατικός, μέλος της επιτροπής εξωτερικών σχέσεων) και Rick Scott (ρεπουμπλικανός, μέλος της επιτροπής Armed Services).

Tsipras referred to Greece’s initiatives to address the economic and refugee crisis and to other regional issues.

On their part, the Congressmen underlined Greece’s role as a pillar of stability and peace in the region and to the upgrading of the Greek-US relations. Moreover, according to the same sources, they praised Greek government’s efforts for economic growth and also for the resolution of North Macedonia issue.

The Greek prime minister asked for the US support in Cyprus Republic activities in the EEZ and the pressure to Turkey for the de-escalation of the tension in the Aegean, for Eastmed pipeline and the attraction and increase of US investments in Greece.

He underlined that Greece supports the European diplomatic initiative for Venezuela adding that Greece’s stance will be judged from the result of the diplomatic initiative.