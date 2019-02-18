Obituaries in Greek-American Community

AGALLIANOS, DENNIS

BRATTLEBORO, VT (from the Brattleboro Reformer, published on Feb. 4) – Dennis Dionysios Agallianos of Urbana, formerly of Brattleboro, Vermont, passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. He was 96. He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia-Lee Virginia (Foden) Agallianos and is survived by his brother, Platon Agallianos, of Athens; his daughter, Helen Penelope Agallianos (Eric Johnson) of Urbana; and his wife Georgia’s children, Donald Melvin (Rodica) of Surrey, England, and Susan Cronin (Benjamin Burns) of Georgia, VT, as well as eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Dennis was born on January 1, 1923, in Galati, Romania, to Dionysios and Eleni (Craciun) Agallianos. His father was born in Zakynthos, Greece, and his mother was born in Romania of Greek and Romanian heritage. After attending the Greek Lyceum of Galati, he graduated with a medical degree from Victor Babes University in Cluj, Romania. In 1951, after the installation of the communist dictatorship in Romania, Dennis fled Romania for Greece. After a stay in a refugee camp on the island of Lesvos, he settled in Athens, where he practiced urology for six years. In 1957, Dennis immigrated to the United States under a program for refugees of the Cold War. Dennis lived and worked first in New York City and then in Brattleboro, Vermont, where he met his future wife Georgia-Lee and her children, Donald and Susan. Dennis and Georgia were married in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1964, and their daughter Helen was born there in 1968. Dennis, who changed medical specialties when he moved to the United States, worked as a psychiatrist at Spring Grove State Hospital in Baltimore, and then, for more than thirty years at the Brattleboro Retreat in Vermont. While in Baltimore, Dennis conducted research at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and his research was published in a number of scientific and medical journals, including Nature. Later, Dennis became an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Dartmouth Medical School. In 1994, Dennis was honored with an Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance on Mental Illness. After retiring from the Brattleboro Retreat, Dennis worked at community mental health centers in Vermont and Massachusetts. He prided himself on having worked until age 87. He and Georgia were active members of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Keene, New Hampshire. Georgia passed away in 2004, and in 2010, after more than forty years in Brattleboro, Dennis moved to Urbana, Illinois, to be close to Helen, her husband Eric, and their children, Theodore and Zoe. In Urbana, Dennis made himself part of the warm and welcoming communities at Clark-Lindsey Village and at Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church. He made many new friends, with whom he loved discussing news, politics, history, philosophy and language. Most days he could be found at Clark-Lindsey’s library. He read several newspapers a day, including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and a daily Greek-language paper, and he often had a newspaper clipping at the ready for a friend or relative who he thought might be interested in a particular topic. He was a warm and generous friend and a loving and doting father and Pappou. He will be sorely missed. Memorial contributions may be made to Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church at 2010 Three Hierarchs Ct, Champaign, IL. 61820. Please join his family in sharing memories, pictures and videos on our website at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.

ARGES, HELENE

HIGHLAND, IN (from the Northwest Indiana Times, published on Feb. 6) – Helene (Nitsa) Arges, 94, of Highland, passed away February 2, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Steve J. Arges. They shared a married life of 67 years. She was born in Tripolis, Greece as one of six children to Vasiliki and Dimitrios, all of whom preceded her in death. Steve and Helene had four children but faced a tragic loss of the youngest child Peter who passed away due to illness at the age of four. She is survived by the remaining children Betty (CG) Voukidis, George (Patricia) Arges, and Demetria (George) Bakris; nine grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. Surviving in-laws include Gus (Demetra) Arges, Ismini (late Chris) Arges, Katina (late Bill) Kotsis, Maria (late John) Kotsis; and Kiki (late Sotiros) Kotsiopoulos. She was an Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews; and godmother to several godchildren. She was a life-long friend to many and will be missed by all. She served in various charity organizations including President of the St. Demetrios Ladies Society and an officer in the Philoptochos Society. Her main love was being a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, knitting, babysitting and was an exceptional cook of Greek cuisine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Schererville, IN. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.

ATHANAS, EFTHIMIOS

BLUE BELL, PA (from the Star-Ledger, published on Feb. 7) – Efthimios Athanas 1931-2019. Efthimios (Efthimi) Athanas of Blue Bell, Pa., died on Feb. 5 at the age of 87. He was born in Eleftherohori, Giannitsa, Greece, to Parthena (Mavridis) and John Athanasiadis. He was a graduate of the University of Bologna in Italy, where he began his studies not knowing a word of Italian. He spent innumerable hours studying medicine and Italian simultaneously. After graduation and upon his return to Greece, he met and married his wife, Helen, with whom he spent 50 loving years. After immigrating from Greece to the U.S., he learned English and completed his medical training, including a pediatric residency at Crozier Hospital, where he was chief resident. He and Helen moved to New Jersey, where he opened his private practice and took care of countless little ones. He was much loved and respected by his patients and their families for more than 30 years. After retiring, Efthimi and Helen enjoyed many years together boating, walking on the beach and spending time with their beloved grandchildren at their homes in West Chester, Pa., and in Hilton Head, S.C. He will be remembered as a grandfather who taught each of his grandchildren to ride a bike and go crabbing and fishing. He was notorious for sneaking in trips to the ice cream parlor and passing out chocolate. He had a love of working with his hands and building things. He took up furniture making and continued his love of learning by studying astrophysics, religion, and philosophy. Efthimios was the loving husband of Helen, who preceded him in death. He was a devoted father to Ginny Markos (Ronald), Joanna Farrell (Laurence) and Michelle Karalis (Nicholas); doting grandfather to Elena, Eleni, Sophia, Christopher, Jerry, and Mia. He is also survived by his siblings, Maria Kougiountzidis, Michael Athanasiadis, and Kosta Athanasiadis. The funeral service was held at St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church, 35 N. Malin Road, Broomall, Pa. 19008, where Memorial gifts may be made for those in need or to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Visit whiteluttrell.com.

CAVROS, HELEN

WETHERSFIELD, CT (published online at Dignity Memorial, Feb. 4) – Helen (Skouta) Cavros, 74, of Wethersfield and formerly Hartford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2. Born in Rhodes, Greece on May 21, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Stamati and Anastasia (Mikkiou) Skouta. Helen came to the U.S. in 1969. She worked for many years as a baker at Finest Bakery and more recently at Broasterant in Hartford, which was like a second home to her. Helen was a longtime member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Hartford and she enjoyed Greek poetry and playing the lottery. A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be forever missed by her two children, Stacey Papastefanou of Hartford and Manuel Cavros of Hartford; five adored grandchildren, Sofia, Peter, Adonis, Angelina and Elena and one cherished great-grandchild, Stamatia. She is also survived by two sisters, Stelia Tahtikou and Hrisanthi Lergou, both of Rhodes, Greece, as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Donations in Helen’s memory may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 433 Fairfield Ave., Hartford, CT 06114. To share a memory of Helen with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

DAMASKOS, NICKANDER

GLEN MILLS, PA (from The News Journal, published on Feb. 7) – Nickander J. Damaskos, age 88, passed away on February 6th 2019. Beloved husband of the late Naomi (1974) and Marilyn (2009). Dear father of Jenell Thompson (Gary), Jim Powell (Sandy), Nikki Owens, Diana Patille (Frank) and Jennifer Revill. Brother of the late Callie Hansen. Grandfather of the late Vanessa. Also survived by grandchildren Jason, Carmen, Chris, CJ, Maddie and great-grandchildren Nick, Kateri, Anastasia, Joshua, Silas and David. Nickander’s parents immigrated from Kavala, Greece in the early 1900’s. He was born in Astoria, NY and went to public school number 122 and then Fordham Preparatory School in the Bronx. He attended Cooper Union before being drafted during the Korean War. When he returned he completed his bachelor’s degree at City College of New York. He worked at Boeing and attended Carnegie Institute of Technology where he received his PhD in electrical engineering. Nick became a professor of graduate engineering classes at Pennsylvania Military college now known as Widener University. In 1979, Damaskos Inc. was formed where he continued to work until his passing. Aside from his work, Nickander enjoyed his family, Philadelphia sports, and the performing arts. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations to Opera Delaware www.operade.org would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at: www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com.

KONTOS, EFTIHIA

FAIRVIEW PARK, OH (from The Plain Dealer, published on Feb. 4) – Eftihia Kontos (nee Koustis), age 87, entered into rest peacefully February 3. Beloved wife of the late Aristidis for 55 years. Loving mother of Christos, Yannoula Hussey (Sam) and Angelo (Irene). Dearest yiayia of Alexandrea (Paul), Victoria, Christian, Hellene (Dr. Richard), Dr. George (Anita), Andrew (Chelsea), Gregory and Arrin. Dear great-yiayia of Charlie, Henry, Oliver, Jack, Evelyn, William and Isabella. Dear sister of Tom Koustis and Vassiliki Kromydas of Greece and the following deceased: Angelo, Aristides, Kosta Koustis, and Calliopi Zotos. Dear aunt, great-aunt and friend of many. For online tributes and condolences visit www.CLCfuneralhome.com.

KONTOS, MICHAEL

NAPLES, FL (from the Naples Daily News, published on Feb. 5) – Dr. Michael Harry Kontos, D.D.S 82 passed away on Tuesday, January 29 at the home of his daughter surrounded by his loving wife of 60 years Eva and his family. He is survived by his beautiful and loving wife, Eva (nee Zaharias); his daughter Dr. Ellena M. Vranas, of Naperville, IL his son, Michael H. Kontos, Jr. of Columbus, OH, and his son Gregory J. Kontos, of Aurora, Illinois. A son-in-law, Nick Vranas, daughters-in-law, Kristina Kontos and Anna-Marie Kontos, and four grandchildren, Evanthia & Arianna Vranas, and Gregory Paul and Marianna Kontos, also survive him. He is also survived by his sister Georgiann Blake and her husband Robert; and his In-Laws Constantine and Penelope Zaharias, together with many loving nieces and nephews. Dr. Kontos was born on November 18, 1936 in Aurora, Illinois, at St. Charles Hospital and was baptized at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Joliet, IL. He married on July 5, 1959 at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Joliet, IL to Eva Kontos (nee Zaharias) of Athens Greece, and they lived in Aurora, IL and Naples, FL all of their lives. Dr. Kontos attended Oswego High School graduating as part of the Class of 1955; North Central College in 1959 with a Bachelor of Arts degree; and the University of Illinois College of Dentistry, from which he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Dentistry and graduated with the degree of Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1963. In 1965, Michael and his wife, Eva, were founding members of St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church in Aurora, IL where he served on the Parish Council for more than 40 years, serving as Parish Council President five times, and Chairman of the Building Committee, and directed the Choir for over 24 years. He and his wife are members of St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Naples Florida. At St. Katherine he served on the Parish Council and loved singing with the Choir. Extremely proud of his Greek ancestry, together with his wife, Eva, they served as Co-Directors of the Apollo Dance Troupe, a Greek Ethnic Folk Dance Troupe, which Eva founded in 1974 that performed throughout the Country. Dr. Kontos served his Country in the United States Navy as a dental officer from 1963-65 with the Third Marine Division as Commanding Officer of the medical/dental clinic in Camp Sukiran, Okinawa. He began his private dental practice in Boulder Hill, Montgomery, IL in October of 1965. Several years later Dr. Michael T. Tierney joined him as his business partner, and together they had a very active and highly successful practice. Dr. Kontos retired in January of 2006 after 40 years in private practice during which he was on the Senior Medical Staff of Rush-Copley and Provena Mercy Hospitals, where he served in the Department of Surgery. Elected as a Fellow of the American College of Dentists; the International College of Dentists; and the Academy of General Dentistry, Dr. Kontos was also a member of the Chicago Dental Society, Aurora Dental Society, Fox River Valley Dental Society, Illinois State Dental Society, and the American Dental Association, and as a Founding Member of the Hellenic American Dental Society. Dr. Kontos served all the offices of the local and state dental societies including as President of the Fox River Valley Dental Society, and most importantly as President of the Illinois State Dental Society. Dr. Kontos is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ruby Kontos, his brother William Kontos and his In-laws, Yiannis and Vasiliki Zaharias. In lieu of flowers, Eva Kontos invites donations to the following: All Saints Greek Orthodox Church – 102 N. Broadway St., Joliet, Il 60435. Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund- 1010 Executive Dr., Suite 200, Westmont, IL, 60559. St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Naples, Florida.