Euripides’ Medea Directed by Leonidas Loizides Sold Out

NEW YORK – Tickets for Euripides’ Medea, produced and directed by Leonidas Loizides have sold out according to Loizides. The producer/director is dedicating the upcoming performance to the memory of Nikos Mouyiaris, founder and benefactor of the Pancyprian Association of America Theatrical Division.

The play features Greek and American actors in the cast, including Eftychia Loizides in the title role, and will be presented at the Queens Theatre in the Park at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Saturday, February 23 at 7 PM.

Previous productions by Loizides include some of the most famous ancient Greek tragedies, Euripides’ The Bacchae, Helen of Troy, and The Trojan Women, Aeschylus’ Oresteia, and Sophocles’ Antigone.

In 2018, Sophocles’ Electra was presented with great success at the Queens Theater. The play featured Eftychia Loizides in the title role and Tasos Karydis as Orestes. The cast also included Addi Limehouse, Michael Anne Hoofers, and Joshua Rugiano as well as the Chorus: Esther Markaki, Anastasia Marchelos, Lauren Butler, Natassa Tsonis, Vanessa D. Karveli, and Fay Koulouri.

More information is available online: https://www.hellenism.me/medea/ or by phone: 917-854-9577.

Short Video Reel:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=maQl9KByMRw&feature=youtu.be