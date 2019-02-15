Norwegian Air Offering Summer Deals, $159 One-Way to Athens

NEW YORK – Norwegian Air announced new summer deals on flights including tickets starting from $159 one-way to Athens and $199 one-way to Barcelona, according to Conde-Nast Traveler.

“Service from Chicago O’Hare to Barcelona-El Prat Airport begins first, on June 7, and flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos kick off July 2. Both new routes are seasonal only for the summer, with service four times a week, and will end on October 26, 2019,” Conde-Nast Traveler reported.

Following Norwegian’s announcement ending all Caribbean service on March 31, the low cost carrier has now added Athens as a new stop on its transatlantic route network, Conde-Nast Traveler reported.

More information is available online: norwegian.com.