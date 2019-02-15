Greek Violin Workshops in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – The City of Tarpon Springs will present workshops in Greek violin style and repertoire for intermediate and advanced students on Friday, Feb. 15, 3:30-5 PM and Monday, Feb. 18, 3:30-5 PM at Safford House Museum, 23 Parkin Ct in Tarpon Springs.

Michalis Kappas will journey from Greece to provide workshops in the traditional violin music of the island of Kalymnos. An archaeologist by profession, Dr. Kappas learned from the best traditional Kalymnian players of the older generation and began performing at events (glendia, panigyria, weddings) when he was 17. He appears on a recording of traditional Kalymnian music and has performed extensively at festivals in Europe and the U.S.

Students should bring a violin.

There is a $5 suggested donation per class.

For further information, please contact Tina Bucuvalas, via email: tbucuvalas@ctsfl.us, or by phone: 727-937-1130.

The workshops are supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.