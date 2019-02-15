Live: iMEdD Celebrates Launch with a 24-Ηour Program of Events

The incubator for Media Education and Development (iMEdD) officially launched today with a 24-hour program including panel and audience discussions, presentations by journalists, music, film screenings, and food for thought on the future of journalism, as well as the latest installment of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation’s (SNF) monthly DIALOGUES series. Based in Athens, iMEdD is a non-profit organization founded in 2018 with the exclusive support of the SNF.

The new organization aims to promote and reinforce transparency, credibility, independence and excellence in journalism. One avenue of its work, the Ideas Zone, will encourage the exchange of expertise, best practices, and experience with established professionals in the field of journalism, from Greece and abroad.

The Ideas Zone program is intended for journalism students, graduates and professionals. The first three-month thematic cycle, “The Next Day: New Models, New Tools, Different Reality,” will begin on April 1st, 2019. It will include presentations by experienced journalism professionals, as well as representatives of the Greek and international academic community.

At the same time, iMEdD will function as an incubator, hosting existing organizations (both for-profit and non-profit), as well as groups or individuals who wish to create a new organization or implement an innovative project. The goal of iMEdD is to support and embrace their ideas by offering the necessary know-how, strategic guidance, and networking opportunities to make these projects come to life. The incubator will host participants for periods of three to nine months, with the first cycle starting on April 1st, 2019.

On February 15th, during a 24-hour event, iMEdD’s plans and programs will be presented in conjunction with a guided tour of their new offices and a diverse program of debates, presentations, and sidebar events. The first discussion will focus on the documentary and visual storytelling with speakers Yorgos Avgeropoulos, a documentary filmmaker and journalist; Aris Messinis, Chief Photographer for Agence France-Presse Athens; Yiannis Papadopoulos, a journalist for Kathimerini newspaper; and Sophia Papaioannou, a journalist and presenter of Alpha TV’s “360 degrees” program. The second discussion will address investigative journalism with speakers Harry Karanikas, a member of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and a journalist for protagon.gr; Nikolas Leontopoulos, a member of Investigate Europe and founder of ReportersUnited; Leila Minano, a member of Investigate Europe; as well as Thodoris Chondrogiannos, journalist at Inside Story.

The program will also include a presentation by participants in the scholarship program for Greek journalists at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism supported by SNF, along with Janine Jaquet, Associate Dean of the Graduate School of Journalism at Columbia University.

In addition, a policy report, “The threat of misinformation: The European Parliament elections and how the news organizations can answer and respond” will be presented. The report was created as part of the CSIS Practicum in Journalism: Reporting on International Affairs, supported by an SNF grant to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a U.S.-based think tank. Speakers include Nikos Panagiotou, Assistant Professor of Journalism and Mass Media at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, SNF Fellows from the University who participated in the program, and Yumi Araki, Senior Producer and Editorial Lead at the Andreas C. Dracopoulos iDeas Lab at CSIS.

As part of iMEdD’s 24-hour inaugural event and one year after the series’s first discussion

on journalism, the SNF DIALOGUES event will reopen the topic with SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos, New York Times Journalist Iliana Magra, journalist Tasos Telloglou, CEO of Global Editors Network Bertrand Pecquerie, and Regional Director of the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network Marija Ristic. Journalist and Managing Director of iMEdD Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou will moderate.

Taking place at the same time will be an exhibition of photographs by Greek photojournalists

with international distinctions, an exhibition of work by Greek cartoonists, documentary screenings, screenings of films on journalism, and live video connections to journalists and scientists from different parts of the globe through the Shared Portal, an initiative that brings together people from all over the world in real time to discuss and reflect on issues of social, geopolitical, scientific, and—of course—journalistic interest.

Regarding the launch of the new organization, iMEdD Managing Director Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou said: “iMEdD’s goal is to offer inspiration and serve as a catalyst for journalists, while promoting independence and credibility. The organization is based in Greece, but its outlook is international, involving partnership in and creation of international initiatives and networks of professionals in the field. Through our programs, our organization will provide contemporary journalistic tools, while staying true to the fundamental values and ethos of the profession.”

SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos noted that: “Independent, credible, transparent, and powerful journalism is a prerequisite for and a sign of an advanced society that thinks, acts, and reacts in a way that is informed, considered, and, above all, for the benefit of the common good. The role of the SNF in supporting this new venture is to help ensure that iMEdD, and by extension all those benefiting from its services and programs, will have at its disposal all the necessary means to make their dreams come true, without obstacles or non-transparent motives.”

The aim of iMΕdD, which officially begins operation today, is to build an innovative and creative community of independent journalists and professionals in the field through the interaction of all those participating in its programs. To learn more about iMEdD or apply to the programs beginning on April 1st, visit iMEdD.org

Applications must be submitted by February 28th, 2019.

About iMEdD

Based in Athens, iMEdD is a non-profit organization founded in 2018 through with the

exclusive support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. Its mission is to promote and reinforce transparency, credibility, independence, meritocracy, and excellence in the field of journalism. The goal of iMΕdD is to build a strong community of independent media professionals in a welcoming space that fosters collaboration and the development of new ideas and new ventures with the help of cutting-edge technology. The organization observes international standards and works with the Greek and international academic community, other relevant international bodies, as well as professionals from all over the world. Its activity is organized along two main axes, the Ideas Zone and the Incubator.

