ND Leader Mitsotakis Meets Angela Merkel’s Successor Kramp-Karrenbauer

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the leader of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and successor to Angela Merkel, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, on the sidelines of the European Conference in Munich.

In his meeting with Kramp-Karrenbauer, Mitsotakis stressed the importance of growth, jobs creation, security and protection of borders. “In Greece, our borders are at the same time the external borders of the European Union. So we are particularly interested in promoting an effective agenda for the Schengen area and ensuring that the European Union has the burden of protecting our common borders. And Greece wants to participate in this effort as much as possible,” he said.

Kramp-Karrenbauer: Greece should not be left alone

On her part, Kramp-Karrenbauer stressed that she fully agrees with the need to find a common answer to the issue of security and migration. “Greece, a country that is the external border of Europe, should not be left alone. It is a matter of solidarity. We should support Greece after these difficult years in order to proceed.”

Meetings with Lagarde-Regling

Mitsotakis had the opportunity to meet and talk with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soder and ESM chief Klaus Regling.

In his speech, he referred to Greece’s growth momentum and highlighted the danger of populism. As he said, 2019 is a crucial year for Europe and will also be a crucial year for Greece. Referring to the fact that Greece was at the heart of the debt crisis but also at the heart of the migration crisis, which also triggered turmoil within the EU, the leader of New Democracy pointed out that Greece was also the first country to choose “a populist government in 2015, coming from the left, forming a cooperation government, with another populist party coming from the right. And unfortunately, not enough progress has been made in Greece over the past three years, despite the existing growth momentum. The economy does not perform well, growth is anaemic, investment levels are extremely low, non-performing loans remain high, and full access to the markets after the end of the programme has not been restored,” he said.