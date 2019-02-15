Greek, Turkish Defense Ministers Want Tensions Reduced

With Turkey sending Greece mixed messages – upping provocations in the Aegean and East Mediterranean, the defense ministers from the countries talked during a NATO meeting in Brussels that they wanted to cool down tensions.

Greek defense chief Evangelos Apostolakis and Turky’s Hulusi Akar, said that technical teams will be charged with drafting a framework of confidence-building measures, based on those agreed in 1988 by then Greek Foreign Minister Karolos Papoulias and Turkey’s Mesut Yilmaz which haven’t worked.

“We discussed bilateral issues and the implementation of the Papoulias-Yilmaz memorandum of 1988,” Apostolakis said after talking with Akar without giving any details and as Turkey plans a massive military exercise in the waters off Greece and Cyprus.

Apostolakis also met with North Macedonia’s Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska, who became the country’s first official to attend a NATO summit as an observer.

Apostolakis said he informed Sekerinska that Greece’s armed forces can help North Macedonia’s military to adapt to NATO’s needs although the newly-named country will be only a guest observer until gaining full admittance after Greece lifted a veto on its entry.

Speaking to reporters Sekerinska said North Macedonia has “shown that change is possible if you have the right amount of political leadership.”