Greek American Folklore Society Celebrates 36th Anniversary, Honors Papaioannou

ASTORIA – The Greek American Folklore Society (GAFS) celebrated its 36th anniversary (1983-2019) with a well-attended dinner dance at the St. Demetrios community’s Petros G. Patrides Cultural Center in Astoria on February 9. The event also honored the well-known pharmacist and longtime GAFS supporter, Dr. Nick Papaioannou.

The owner of Crescent Apothecary located in a building which has been in the family for over 30 years at 25-01 Ditmars Boulevard, Papaioannou is a life-long Astoria resident and dedicated to the community. He was presented with a plaque acknowledging his continuing, steadfast support for the GAFS and for his dedication to the Greek community.

At the event, members in traditional Greek costume and friends filled the community center and enjoyed the songs and dances, food and drink.

The GAFS is dedicated to the study, preservation, and instruction of the history and traditions of Hellenic folk culture. Founded in 1983 by Apostolos “Paul” Ginis as a non-profit organization, GAFS within a few years became one of the most respected Greek folklore organizations in North America. Ginis himself quickly became a recognized authority on Greek folklore and was often invited to teach, lecture, and collaborate, not only within the U.S. and Canada, but also in Greece, in such prestigious places as the Lykeion ton Hellenidon (Lyceum of Greek Women), the “Dora Stratou” Theater, and the Society for the Dissemination of National Music, among others.

Since Ginis’ untimely passing in 1997, the GAFS has been directed by his sister Vaia Allagiannis.

More information about the Greek American Folklore Society is available online: greekamericanfolkloresociety.org and about the Crescent Apothecary at: crescentapothecary.com.