Deaths from Flu Complications in Greece Reach 56

ATHENS – The number of people who have lost their lives in Greece due to complications from the flu during the current flu season has risen to 56, the Hellenic Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (HCDCP) announced on Thursday.

Seventeen new deaths reported between February 4 and 10, the announcement continued, while 40new patients admitted with flu in intensive care units.

Among the 56 dead, 49 were hospitalised in an ICU; 39 were male and 17 female and the age range was between 0 and 90 years.

The total number of cases of flu confirmed by laboratory testing has reached 226 in Greece, of which 219 were treated in an ICU and 29 had had the flu vaccine.

HCDCP said flu activity in Greece remains high, as do visits to doctors for flu-related symptoms.

According to scientists, vaccination – even if late in the season – remains the best possible protection from the flu.