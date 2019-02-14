Common-Sense Gun Control Should be more Common

In 2018, hours after the tragic deaths of 14 students and three staff …
In 2018, hours after the tragic deaths of 14 students and three staff …
1 Comment
Good grief. I don’t know why I torture myself by reading the same regurgitated, disingenuous, opinions / assertions / based on historical half truths and/or omissions.
So, now that I’ve composed myself, I’d like to ask the author the following non rhetorical questions for a bit of historical perspective and balance:
What entity forcibly removed Japanese American citizens from their homes and placed them in government camps without due process in 1941? (Hint It was NOT the Japanese government)
Who murdered the 4 college students protesting the Vietnam war in 1971? (Hint: It was NOT the NRA)
Who immolated 70 people, including women and children, in Waco in 1993? ( Hint: It was NOT the NRA)
Who murdered members of Randy Weaver’s family In Ruby Ridge Idaho in 1992 (Hint: It was NOT the NRA)
Maybe there’s bit more “common sense” in that 2nd Amendment after all – even today.