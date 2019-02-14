Greece: Strong Winds Keep Ships Docked at Ports

ATHENS – Strong winds reaching up to 10 Beaufort have kept ships docked at the ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio.

Authorities have also shut down the ferry links Pahi Megaron-Fanaromeni Salaminas, Oropos-Eretria, Kavala-Prinos as well as Alonissos-Volos.

Ferry journeys on the Kyllini-Zakynthos line were also interrupted late on Wednesday as well as Kyllini-Cephalonia.

Passengers are advised to contact local port authorities or their travel agent before setting out, in case of possible cancellations or modifications of scheduled departures.