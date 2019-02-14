After 12 Years Away, Athina Onassis Coming to Greece

With little connection to her late grandfather Aristotle Onassis’ homeland, Athina Onassis is set to come to Greece after a 12-year absence to take part in her passion of horsing, for a World Cup event, one of the most prestigious in the sport.

Her last visit was in 2007 when she accompanied ex-husband Brazilian rider, Alvaro de Miranda Neto, and watched him compete at the Athina Onassis Horse Show, 10 years before their bitter divorce over his allegedly infidelity.

According to a report from Star, the 34-year-old Athina will be at the horse event in July in the area of Markopoulo, East Attica.

She is the only child of Aristotle’s daughter Christina, who died in 1988, and of Thierry Roussel, a French pharmaceutical heir, her mother’s fourth husband. Her parents divorced after her father had two children with his mistress, Swedish model Marianne “Gaby” Landhage, who raised her after her mother’s sudden death.

After her 21st birthday in 2006, her lawyers unsuccessfully fought to instate her as President of the Onassis Foundation, with the board claiming she wasn’t qualified and denied she was even an heir to her grandfather’s estate although her mother inherited 55 percent of her father’s fortune, with the remaining 45 percent going to the foundation.

The board’s representatives stated that she had no connection with the Greek culture, religion, language or shared experience, never went to college and had no work experience and she has mostly shunned Greece.