Search Launched for Missing Migrant Teen in Greece

By Associated Press February 13, 2019

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015 file photo, the body of an unidentified woman washes up on a beach at the village of Skala, on the Greek island of Lesbos. Authorities recovered more bodies on Lesbos and the Greek island of Samos on this day as thousands continue to cross from the nearby coast of Turkey despite worsening weather. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios)

Share
Tweet
Share

ATHENS (AP) — Authorities on the Greek island of Lesbos say a search involving a helicopter and two coast guard vessels has been launched to find a teenage girl who was separated from her parents after a boat carrying migrants struck rocks in high winds.

The Merchant Marine Ministry said some 45 people had been transported to a refugee camp on the island after they climbed onto rocks and alerted authorities that one person was missing. The migrants had traveled from the nearby coast of Turkey.

Lesbos was Europe’s busiest transit point during the 2015 refugee crisis and the island has a sprawling refugee camp that has been overcrowded since movement to the mainland was restricted the following year.

Share
Tweet
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available