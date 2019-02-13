Greece: 7 Arrested for Counterfeit Cash Targeting Tourism

THESSALONIKI (AP) — Seven men have been arrested in northern Greece after police seized bundles of fake U.S. $100 bills stashed in a warehouse with a total face value of $200,000.

The suspects, all Greeks, aged 40 to 64, include a retired print shop worker. Three more men are wanted for questioning.

Regional police chief Lt Gen. Miltiadis Poursanidis said Wednesday that the notes were of a high quality and would not be detected by ordinary scanning devices. The bills, he said, were destined for distribution at nearby import and tourism businesses.

A package of notes with a face value of $10,000 had already been sold for $2,500, Poursanidis said, but gave no further details.