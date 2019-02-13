Greece: 7 Arrested for Counterfeit Cash Targeting Tourism

By Associated Press February 13, 2019

In this photo released on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 by the Greek Police a printing machine is seen at a warehouse used by suspected counterfeiters, in Thessaloniki, Greece. Seven men have been arrested in northern Greece after police seized bundles of fake U.S. $100 bills stashed in a warehouse with a total face value of $200,000. (Greek Police via AP)

THESSALONIKI (AP) — Seven men have been arrested in northern Greece after police seized bundles of fake U.S. $100 bills stashed in a warehouse with a total face value of $200,000.

The suspects, all Greeks, aged 40 to 64, include a retired print shop worker. Three more men are wanted for questioning.

Regional police chief Lt Gen. Miltiadis Poursanidis said Wednesday that the notes were of a high quality and would not be detected by ordinary scanning devices. The bills, he said, were destined for distribution at nearby import and tourism businesses.

A package of notes with a face value of $10,000 had already been sold for $2,500, Poursanidis said, but gave no further details.

In this photo released on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 by the Greek Police printed material is displayed from articles seized from a warehouse used by suspected counterfeiters, in Thessaloniki, Greece. Seven men have been arrested in northern Greece after police seized bundles of fake U.S. $100 bills stashed in a warehouse with a total face value of $200,000. Officials said the fake notes were destined for distribution at nearby import and tourism businesses.(Greek Police via AP)

In this photo released on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 by the Greek Police, printing plates are displayed from articles seized from a warehouse used by suspected counterfeiters, in Thessaloniki, Greece. Seven men have been arrested in northern Greece after police seized bundles of fake U.S. $100 bills stashed in a warehouse with a total face value of $200,000. Officials said the fake notes were destined for distribution at nearby import and tourism businesses.(Greek Police via AP)
