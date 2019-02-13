Singer Becomes a Monk and a Deacon of the Church

BOSTON – Singer Manos Georgantakis abandoned his songs and his music and became …
MENUMENU
- Community
- Greece
- Sports
- Cyprus
- FOOD & TRAVEL
- Culture & Arts
- Classifieds
- Opinions
- Special Issues
- Archive
BOSTON – Singer Manos Georgantakis abandoned his songs and his music and became …
1 Comment
This is a good story…All of heaven is rejoicing for Evgenios!!
Fulfilling a calling – serving our Lord and Savior and His Holy Church as well as humanity is a true blessing.
If only we could fill our churches and communities here in the United States with men and women who are truly called to serve. If this were the case the Greek Orthodox church would be a beacon of hope for everyone.