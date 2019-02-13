University of Crete Researchers Develop Platform for Stroke Response, Win Competition

HERAKLION, Crete – A platform called “Time Is Brain”, developed by researchers at the Institute of Computer Science (ICS) of the Foundation for Research and Technology – Hellas (FORTH), University of Crete, was awarded first prize at the first Hacking Health Hackathon (HHH) competition, it was announced on Tuesday.

The HHH competition, which took place in Athens, fosters the development of innovative technological solutions that address health problems and their medical treatment, while the first prize winners received also a 2,000-euro cash prize.

Time Is Brain is a complete platform aimed at the efficient management of acute incidents of stroke. It includes distinct applications for paramedics and hospital teams that receive stroke patients, thus reducing the time between the first contact with a health professional and when a patient receives specialised treatment. This is particularly important, as the response time can literally save the life of stroke victims or significantly reduce their chances of developing a disability.

The FORTH team was headed by Aggelina Kouroubali, collaborating researcher. Other members were: Giorgios Kavlentakis, software development team coordinator; Ioannis Petrakis and Nikolaos Tselas, who cooperated with Assistant Professor of University of Crete Medical School George Notas.