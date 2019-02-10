ND’s Mitsotakis Visits Siatista, Calls on Greeks to Stay United but Also Remember

ΚΟΖΑΝΙ, Greece – “We must not forget that some Greeks fought for Macedonia to remain in Greek hands,” main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during his visit to the town of Siatista in Kozani on Sunday, during his tour of the Macedonian regions of northern Greece.

Greeks must be united but also remember the struggle to liberate Macedonia from Ottoman rule, Mitsotakis said.

Meeting with the local mayor Dimitris Lambropoulos, ND’s leader criticised the Prespes Agreement, noting that it was a bad agreement that would create problems for Greek Macedonian labels and for the geographical indications on the region’s brand-name products. He also suggested that the geographical qualifier ‘North’ in the new constitutional name of Greece’s northern neighbour would soon be dropped, leaving just the name ‘Macedonia,’ which was shared with the region in Greece.

Mitsotakis was in Siatista, in Western Macedonia, following his visit to Giannitsa and Pella the previous day, where he noted that “153 willing parliamentary deputies” had on Friday concluded “the last act of a nationally damaging agreement”.