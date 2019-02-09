Letter to the Editor: Appreciation for Letter from Athens

To the Editor:

Thank you for the Letter from Athens entitled “Creative Act II: Getting Back the Stolen Parthenon Marbles” which appeared in the Feb. 9 issue. Once again, Andy Dabilis tells it like it is, this time about the United Kingdom’s reluctance to return the Parthenon marbles which were stolen from Greece by Lord Elgin and then sold to the British Museum. It doesn’t make any sense for the Parthenon marbles not to be returned since the old excuses no longer apply. The new Acropolis Museum has the space ready for them. It’s time for the Parthenon to be whole again, though I’m not quite sure I agree with Mr. Dabilis’ conclusion, “If not, let’s get some Greeks together and steal them back. Creative Act II.” Even if it is intended as a joke, we should all remember that two wrongs don’t make a right.

Charalambos Papavasiliou

Sacramento, CA