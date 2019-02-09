SNF Brain Insight Lecture on Bar Codes in the Brain with Dr. Tom Maniatis

NEW YORK – Finding the Bar Codes in Our Brains: Using Genetics to Identify the Brain’s 100 Billion Neurons, the latest lecture in the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Brain Insight Lecture series, was held at the Columbia University Forum Auditorium in Manhattan on February 7 and featured Dr. Tom Maniatis, the Isidore S. Edelman Professor of Biochemistry and Principal Investigator at Columbia’s Mortimer B. Zuckerman Mind Brain Behavior Institute. The fascinating lecture, offered free to the public to enhance understanding of …