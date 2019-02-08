Sen. Robert Menendez Urges Tsipras to Recognize Guaidó Government in Letter

NEW YORK – Democratic U.S. Senator Robert Menendez wrote a letter to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras regarding the recognition of the government of Juan Guaidó. Greece is one of the last Western nations to recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s President, instead the Tsipras government has repeatedly publicly back President Nicolas Maduro. The ties between the Maduro regime and the Tsipras government are close as the Prime Minister continues to conduct high-level business with strongmen around the world.

In his letter, Senator Menendez, ranking member of the esteemed United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Menendez calls on Athens to fall in line with the West and help to alleviate the suffering of the Venezuelan people by ousting Nicolas Maduro and to pave the way for free, democratic elections in the South American nation.

The letter that Senator Menendez penned in full can be read below: