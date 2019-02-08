Mitsotakis: “ND will Support Innovative Businesses”

ATHENS – “The financial crisis has pushed a lot of people towards entrepreneurship and prompted them to take risks,” main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, during a visit to the company Workable.

The leader of European People’s Party (EPP) Manfred Weber, currently in Athens to attend the EPP presidium meetings, accompanied Mitsotakis on his visit.

Workable, Mitsotakis said, a Greek-owned company specialising in recruitment software that has known international success, is a source of optimism for Greece.

He added that New Democracy has a specific plan for supporting start-ups and innovative companies but much of it depends on EU funding. He then noted that Europe needs to fill the gap that has been created between the American and the Asian approach but, he said, this is something that needs to be done quickly, as many things are changing fast.

Mitsotakis added that many young people are encouraged by the success of Greek start-ups, and stressed that his party aspires to maximise the number of companies that make it, while providing the ones that didn’t with a second chance.

Weber, on his part, stressed that what is essential is not the size of a company but rather the values it represents, since without rules, entrepreneurship is not sustainable in the long term.

Furthermore, Weber stated that the EU is preparing new copyright laws because, as he said, “the principle of protecting creativity needs to be applied to the digital sphere as well.”