Thomas Katsouleas, Unanimously Elected President of UConn, Talks to TNH

BOSTON – Dr. Thomas Katsouleas, the Executive Vice President and Provost of the University of Virginia, was unanimously elected this week President of the University of Connecticut (UConn).

Katsouleas, a prominent educator and administrator, is also a proud Greek-American who loves and respects his roots, adores Greece, and spends his summers there with his wife and two children. They visit his parents, who moved back to Greece from Arizona after his father retired and sold his electronics manufacturing company.

In a telephone …