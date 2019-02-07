Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago Seeking Executive Director

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL – The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago announced that it is accepting applications for the new position of Executive Director. Interested candidates can find a detailed job description here. Reporting directly to Metropolitan Nathanael, the Executive Director will be responsible for overseeing the administration, programs and strategic plan of the Metropolis. Other key areas of responsibilities include development, communications and marketing, and community outreach.

“Made possible by a Hellenic Foundation matching grant, adding an Executive Director to our team is an important step in promoting our mission and ushering in a new era of growth and change at the Metropolis,” said His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael. “The Executive Director will introduce dedicated, professional skills and capabilities to address the Metropolis’ needs and ensure our effectiveness in key functional areas.”

Metropolitan Nathanael noted that while the Metropolis currently has a committed team of clergy and lay volunteers, the full-time Executive Director will help bring a new level of accountability and responsibility. With the assistance of expert advisors, His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael said he will be personally involved in the review of applications and interview of candidates in order to select the most qualified individual.

The search will be nationwide in scope.

About the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago

Tracing its roots back to 1923, the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago is the diocese of Greek Orthodox faithful in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin as well as northern Indiana and southeastern Missouri consisting of 58 parishes and two monastic communities. The Metropolis is one of nine regions in the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and is presided over by His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael. The general offices of the Metropolis are temporarily located in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

For more information, visit www.chicago.goarch.org.