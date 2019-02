The public part of the visit of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to Constantinople and the Halki Seminary undoubtedly produced historical moments.

There were touching photos of the Greek Prime Minister in Hagia Sophia, with Turkish officials as his tour guides in this Byzantine masterpiece and pan-Christian symbol. He followed them with a serious, thoughtful look on his face, perhaps pondering Hellenism’s losses…It was the same at the Halki Seminary, the one-time brilliant nursery of …