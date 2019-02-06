American Airlines, British Airways to Invest $344M at JFK

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says American Airlines and British Airways will invest $344 million in John F. Kennedy Airport to expand and improve Terminal 8 as part of his effort to modernize the airport.

The Democratic governor on Wednesday said the expansion of Terminal 8 will feature new premium lounges, enhanced baggage and upgraded concessions.

In October, Cuomo announced a seven-year, $13 billion project to transform the airport from an aging facility into a world-class air travel hub featuring two new international terminals, centralized ground transportation and better roadways.

British Airways Chairman and CEO Alex Cruz says it looks forward to building a world-class trans-Atlantic travel experience in their new home in Terminal 8.

American Airlines President Robert Isom called it a “win-win” for both customers and airlines.