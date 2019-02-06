Kostas Sloukas: Greeks Abroad Should Join Our Forces for the Good of Our Country

Kostas Sloukas, a 29-year-old Greek playing for Fenerbahce in the Turkish Basketball Super League, was the only athlete invited to attend the dinner given by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in honour of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, during the latter’s official visit to Ankara.

Sloukas, who plays in the guard position, in statements to Athens-Macedonian News Agency said “it was a great honour to attend such a historic moment,” and stressed the importance he attaches to his role as an ambassador of Greece to Turkey.

“All of us Greeks living abroad who have the opportunity to have our voices heard, should join both our voices and our forces for the good of our country,” Sloukas said.

He then talked about the warm welcome he has received from the Turkish fans of Fenerbahce: “In the last four years, I have never felt any hostility from the Turkish fans,” Sloukas said. On the contrary, he added, “they have embraced me and shown me nothing but love and support […] I respect their own culture and beliefs and they respect mine.”

Asked if he had the chance to speak to Tsipras and Erdogan during the dinner, Sloukas said that he did speak briefly with both of them, adding that this was not the first time he has met the Turkish President, as he had already been invited to the Presidential Palace in 2017, when Fenerbahce won the Euroleague title.