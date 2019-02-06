Democratic Candidates Should Heed GOP 2016 Disaster

It was fascinating to watch Sunday (1/27) how the liberal left, which prides itself on open-mindedness, tore apart former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz even before his 60 Minutes interview aired. It was the latest example of a party that is saying one thing and doing another. The 2020 elections began in earnest when Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren announced she was forming an exploratory committee earlier this month. Since then, numerous candidates have thrown their hat in the ring for the …