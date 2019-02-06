Stavros Niarchos Presents, Journalism: The Day After

ATHENS – For February’s edition of its monthly “DIALOGUES” series, The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) will present, JOURNALISM: The Day After. The event will take place on Friday, February 15, 2019.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation held a DIALOGUES event on the same subject last year, however this year the discussion on journalism is reopened due to a dramatically changing environment for the industry. The foundation states that the event will bring, “journalists from Greece and broad reflect on the problem and exchange ideas for new models and tools, the role of technology, and the resources for financing journalistic ventures”.

This DIALOGUES event will be apart of the lead-up to iMEdD, which is a nonprofit organization founded in 2018 that is exclusively supported by SNF. iMEdD promotes, “transparency, credibility, independence, meritocracy, and excellence in journalism”.

The speakers of the event are as follows:

– Andreas Dracopoulos, Co-President, SNF

– Iliana Magra, Journalist, The New York Times

– Bertrand Pecquerie, CEO, Global Editors Network

– Marija Ristic, Regional Director, Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN)

– Tasos Telloglou, Journalist

In addition, Antonis Diamataris, the Publisher of The National Herald, will also contribute to the discussion.

For more information, and to register for the event, please visit: https://www.eventora.com/en/Events/snf-dialogues-2019-02/

Source: Stavros Niarchos Foundation