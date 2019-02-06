Manolo Jimenez’s Return Officially Announced By AEK

By TNH Staff February 6, 2019

Spanish manager Manolo Jimenez assumes AEK post for the third time. Photo: Eurokinisi

ATHENS – Manolo Jimenez’s third time at the helm of AEK FC was officially announced on Wednesday. The management of the club released a statement regarding the 54-year-old Spanish coach’s return to the team. Jimenez signed a 1.5-year contract with AEK.

AEK’s statement regarding Jimenez coming back to the club:

“The champion has returned! Manolo, welcome home!”

Last year, Jimenez oversaw 30 wins, 16 draws and 6 losses in all competitions while leading AEK to the league title and to the Greek Cup final. In the final, AEK lost to PAOK at the OAKA Stadium in Athens.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available