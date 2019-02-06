Manolo Jimenez’s Return Officially Announced By AEK

ATHENS – Manolo Jimenez’s third time at the helm of AEK FC was officially announced on Wednesday. The management of the club released a statement regarding the 54-year-old Spanish coach’s return to the team. Jimenez signed a 1.5-year contract with AEK.

AEK’s statement regarding Jimenez coming back to the club:

“The champion has returned! Manolo, welcome home!”

Last year, Jimenez oversaw 30 wins, 16 draws and 6 losses in all competitions while leading AEK to the league title and to the Greek Cup final. In the final, AEK lost to PAOK at the OAKA Stadium in Athens.