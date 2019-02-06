Greek Satellite Hellas Sat 4 Successfully Launched from French Guiana (Vid)

ATHENS – The Greek satellite Hellas Sat 4 was successfully launched from French Guiana at 23:01, in order to take up the orbital position of Greece and Cyprus.

Minister of Digital Policy, Telecommunications and Media Nikos Pappas, in statements to public broadcaster ERT, said it was a very important step.

“After the launch of Hellas Sat 4, Greece will have two satellites in the Greek orbital position. It is a very important step. We are now far from the time when a part of the political system did not understand that we needed to have a comprehensive strategy for space. The launch of Hellas Sat 4 will increase our capabilities for autonomous satellite communications, defense and security,” he said.